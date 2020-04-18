Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Sexton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Sexton Jr. Obituary
Dr. George L. Sexton, Jr., 93, of Wyomissing, passed away April 15, 2020, at Berks Heim. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Hoch) Sexton. Dr. Sexton was the son of the late George L., Sr. and Agnes (Charleston) Sexton. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII. Dr. Sexton was a graduate of Seton Hall University, Jefferson Medical School, and served his residency at Lankenau Hospital. Dedicated to his work, Dr. Sexton was a founding partner of the Women’s Clinic of West Reading practicing for over 50 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. Dr. Sexton enjoyed fly fishing and playing the piano. He was the proud father of four children: Cynthia Miller, Anne (William) Henderson, George L. Sexton, III. (deceased), and Jennifer L. Sexton; six step-children: Jeffrey (Debra) Stapleton, Dean (Terry) Stapleton, Jennifer (William) Hedl, Michelle Lambert, Eric (Donna) Irey and Sean (Jennifer) Irey; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn “Kay” McGuire. Services will be private at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. West Reading. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -