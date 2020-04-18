|
Dr. George L. Sexton, Jr., 93, of Wyomissing, passed away April 15, 2020, at Berks Heim. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Hoch) Sexton. Dr. Sexton was the son of the late George L., Sr. and Agnes (Charleston) Sexton. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII. Dr. Sexton was a graduate of Seton Hall University, Jefferson Medical School, and served his residency at Lankenau Hospital. Dedicated to his work, Dr. Sexton was a founding partner of the Women’s Clinic of West Reading practicing for over 50 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. Dr. Sexton enjoyed fly fishing and playing the piano. He was the proud father of four children: Cynthia Miller, Anne (William) Henderson, George L. Sexton, III. (deceased), and Jennifer L. Sexton; six step-children: Jeffrey (Debra) Stapleton, Dean (Terry) Stapleton, Jennifer (William) Hedl, Michelle Lambert, Eric (Donna) Irey and Sean (Jennifer) Irey; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn “Kay” McGuire. Services will be private at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. West Reading. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020