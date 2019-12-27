|
|
George Henry Straub Jr., 84, of Laureldale and formerly of Valley View, passed away December 24, 2019, at Penn State Health - St. Joseph, with his entire family present. He was the loving husband of Dianne F. (Kreiser) Straub, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born on June 12, 1935, in Ashland, he was a son of the late George H. Straub and Dorothy (Dieter) Straub. George was a 1953 graduate of Hegins Township High School. He was employed as a coal miner, a steel worker with Bethlehem Steel and retired after working 38 years at Reading Automatic Machine Corp. George then served eight years on Laureldale Borough Council. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. An avid hunter, he enjoyed time with his friends at the Havice Valley Camp. George is also survived by his son, Kevin L., husband of Lisa M. (Harding) Straub, of Muhlenberg Township; two grandsons, Matthew Jacob Straub and Christopher George Straub. Other survivors include his three siblings: Christina Straub, of Bedford, Va.; Carol Weller, of Saint Marco Island, Fla.; and David Straub, of Crawfton, Md. George was preceded in death by his eldest son, Matthew John Straub, who died on July 3, 1976. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, at 12:00 noon, at St. John’s Cemetery, 510 E Main Street, Hegins, PA 17938. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019