Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Stump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Stump Obituary
George H. Stump went to the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Reading, March 19, 1932, he was the son of the late James and Nora (Hogue) Stump. Mr. Stump is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly A. (Fick) Stump. They were married December 27, 1958. He worked for Local 492 Carpenters Union, retiring in 1992, and was the leader of a local country band, “Just Plain Country” band until 1990, not before recording two records. Mr. Stump is survived by his children: George A. Stump, husband of Renee Stump, of Rifle, Colo.; Cynthia L. Miller, wife of David Miller of Temple; Crystal L. Lill, wife of Brent Lill, of Temple; Michael D. Stump, husband of Justine Stump, of Temple; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mr. Stump was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey M. Stump; and siblings: John, Robert and Ethel. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. God has blessed us with a hardworking, hero, legend in our eyes. You earned those wings! Rest high on that mountain. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Steve Graybill will officiate. Interment will follow in Spies-Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Graterford Prison Ministries, Graterford Road, Graterford, PA 19426, in memory of Mr. George H. Stump. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -