George H. Stump went to the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Reading, March 19, 1932, he was the son of the late James and Nora (Hogue) Stump. Mr. Stump is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly A. (Fick) Stump. They were married December 27, 1958. He worked for Local 492 Carpenters Union, retiring in 1992, and was the leader of a local country band, “Just Plain Country” band until 1990, not before recording two records. Mr. Stump is survived by his children: George A. Stump, husband of Renee Stump, of Rifle, Colo.; Cynthia L. Miller, wife of David Miller of Temple; Crystal L. Lill, wife of Brent Lill, of Temple; Michael D. Stump, husband of Justine Stump, of Temple; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mr. Stump was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey M. Stump; and siblings: John, Robert and Ethel. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. God has blessed us with a hardworking, hero, legend in our eyes. You earned those wings! Rest high on that mountain. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Steve Graybill will officiate. Interment will follow in Spies-Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Graterford Prison Ministries, Graterford Road, Graterford, PA 19426, in memory of Mr. George H. Stump. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020