George P. Thomas, 96, of Pennside, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in The Berkshire Center. He was the husband of the late Shirley Thomas. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Peter and Thalia Thomas (Demakou). George was a graduate of Reading High School, spent a brief tour in the U.S. Army, and was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading. He was the owner/operator of Thomas Restaurants for many years. In his retirement years, George contributed to the community through his work at the Berks County Courthouse (Earthrise Enterprises Inc., nonprofit) working with juveniles in the Berks County Services Center. He continued that work until the age of 90. Surviving George is his son Peter Thomas, of Pennside; and his daughter Thalene (Thomas) Mallus, wife of Gregory, Gaithersburg, MD; and two grandchildren Sophia and Nicholas. He is predeceased by seven siblings (John, Bill, Paul, Jim, Pauline, Katherine, and Aphrodite). Services and interment are private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA 19611. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com