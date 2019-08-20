Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church
2810 St. Alban's Drive
Reading, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church
2810 St. Alban's Drive
Reading, PA
View Map
1947 - 2019
George Tomaszewski Obituary

George J. Tomaszewski, 72, of Spring Township, died August 17, 2019, in Tower Health/Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Dianne M.

(Matthew) Tomaszewski, who died June 20, 2006.

Born May 12, 1947, in Reading, Pa., he was a son of the late George R. and Gloria C. (Dries) Tomaszewski. George was a 1965 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a graduate of Penn State University where he also played baseball. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church where he was also an usher. George served in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a member of the Allentown Golf Club, playing with the PennDot Golf Club.

George was employed as an engineer with Pittsburgh Steel Company for a number of years and for an additional 30 years as an engineering manager with Carpenter

Technology, Reading. He was later employed as an

engineer with Pennsylvania Department of

Transportation, where he retired after 20 years. After

retirement, George worked part-time for four years with BMW of Reading, last working in 2018.

George is survived by his sons, Matthew B. Tomaszewski, fiancé of Sarah A. Batchelder, and Reese M. Tomaszewski, all of Spring Township. He is also survived by his younger sister, Diane E. (Tomaszewski), wife of Wayne C. Rohrbach, of Alsace Township.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, (Whitfield), Reading, PA, 19608. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., in the church.

Inurnment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, Muhlenberg Township. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
