George W. Burk George W. Burk, 81, of Muhlenberg Township passed away Monday, September 28th, at Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township. George was born in York, PA on December 24, 1938, a son of the late Esther (Kewson) and Joseph Burk and was the husband of Bettie (Zimmerman) Burk, of Muhlenberg Township. He was a 1956 graduate of Red Lion High School then served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He later worked as a Manager at Wright Mill in Orwigsburg and also worked at the Highlands in Wyomissing in Security and Transportation. George is survived by his daughter, Kimberly B., wife of Robert L. Amey, Jr., of Birdsboro; son, Greg A., widower of Deanna Burk, of West Lawn and sister, Mildred Frey, of York. George is also survived by six grandchildren, Jared, Clayton, Mariah, Jorja Blake Amey and Leeya Burk and one great granddaughter, Maya Little. Visitation will be Friday, October 2nd from 10 AM to 12:00 PM at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 12 PM. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading with full military honors. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.