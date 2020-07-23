George W. Painter George W. Painter, Jr., 86, of Womelsdorf, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Erika P. (Fricker) Painter, who passed away Jan. 13, 1998. George, a son of the late George W. and Bertha (Swaverly) Painter, St., was born in Hyde Park. He is survived by two sons, Ronald C. Painter, husband of Debe, AL, and James R. Painter, husband of Diane, Womelsdorf; three daughters, Cheri R. Steeves, Wernersville, Carole M. Tischler, wife of Tom Kirlin, FL, and Karen L., wife of Winfried Dicker, Germany; three sisters, Darlene Kauffman, Sinking Spring, Georgine Stehman, Sinking Spring, and Sallyann Williams, Riverview Park; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, George W. Painter, III; and a sister, Betty Kissinger. He was an Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War in Germany. He was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Robesonia. Services will be held at 1:00PM, Monday, July 27th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from Noon-1:00 PM, Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Womelsdorf Union Cemetery, Womelsdorf. We respectfully request that masks be worn, and that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
