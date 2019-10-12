|
|
George W. Seidel George W. Seidel, 94, formerly of Hamburg, a resident at Keystone Villa, Maidencreek Twp., passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was the husband of the late, Emma A. (Shearer) Seidel, died January 17, 1995. Born in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Milton and Hettie (Moll) Seidel. He was a life-time member of Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perry Twp. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during WWII, serving under General Patton. George worked as a self-employed farmer for a number of years, later working as a meter reader for Met-Ed for 25 years retiring in 1987. George was a member of Hamburg Lions Club, Wagner-Good Post No. 216 VFW, Hamburg. He enjoyed going to his hunting cabin in Potter County, Three Springs Camp. George enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and watching the Philadelphia Phillies. He is survived by two sons, David A. Seidel, Fleetwood, and Steven G. Seidel, husband of Barbara A. (Lee), Fremont, Calif.; a daughter, Patricia A. (Seidel) Potts, wife of Michael L. Potts, Perry Twp.; two grandchildren, Todd M. Potts, husband of Leah, and Megan E. Seidel; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brett Potts. He is also survived by a brother, Elton Seidel, Windsor Twp.; a sister Rachel (Seidel) Zehner, Orwigsburg; and his cat, Dickens. He was predeceased by his siblings: Arlan, Curtis, Lloyd, Miriam, Evelyn, Esther, Helen and Anna. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 354 Zion Church Road, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019