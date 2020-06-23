George W. Weidman Gregory W. Weidman, 66, of Shoemakersville, died June 22, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Ruth A. (Ducey) Weidman who survives him. Gregory was born in Reading, PA and was the son of the late Louis W. and Sara L. (Williams) Weidman. He was a 1971 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and was a graduate of Moravian College. Greg was employed by the Borough of Shoemakersville as a water plant operator for many years and also retired from there. He served on the Shoemakersville Borough Council for ten years. In addition to his wife, three sisters: Susan L. Moore, Shoemakersville, Natalie A. Weidman, wife of Alan Potsklan, Wernersville, and Peggy L. Weidman, Glen Burnie, MD, and several nieces and nephews survive Gregory. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Services will be private. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.