George E. Weaver George E. Weaver, II, 88, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Ruth May (Saylor) and George E. Weaver, Sr., and was the loving husband of Shirley (Kline) Weaver, truly celebrating 71 years of marriage together. George was a graduate of Reading High School, where he was a terrific athlete in baseball and football, earning All-State honors in football, and the 1948 batting championship in baseball. He was also a member of the Keystone Junior State Champion American Legion baseball team in 1947. George worked for over 35 years as a software engineer/computer consultant for a variety of local firms. He was deeply devoted to his wife and family, and especially enjoyed fishing with his sons and brothers, especially in the Chesapeake Bay. In addition to his wife, George is survived by their three sons: George E. III, husband of Kathleen, Slatedale, Lehigh County, PA; Mark W., husband of Lisa, Chester, NY; and Glenn A., husband of Annette, Hoover, Alabama. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Eudora, Mark Jr., Matthew, Melissa, Steven, and Elene; 3 great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles I. Weaver, Scottsdale, Arizona. He was predeceased by a brother, Bruce. A Celebration of Life Service for George will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, followed by burial in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service, from 9-10am, in the funeral home. While flowers are most welcome, donations in George’s memory may also be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, or online at: https://www.fightcancer.org/support-our-work-donate/donate-mail-or-phone. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019