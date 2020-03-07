|
George C. Yatron, 69, of Cumru Twp., passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2020. He was the husband of Shirleen D. (Sabalski) Yatron. Together they celebrated 41 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late U.S. Congressman Gus and Millie (Menzies) Yatron. George was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School, where he was an All-State football player. He continued his football career while playing on full scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1973. In 1976, he completed his juris doctor degree at Georgetown University Law Center. After graduation, he served as Assistant and First Assistant Berks County Public Defender while also maintaining a private practice. In 1979, he was elected Berks County District Attorney at the age of 28. He was the first Berks County District Attorney to be re-elected to a third term. In 1983, he was nominated for re-election by both Democratic and Republican parties. He served as District Attorney until his appointment in 1991 as a U.S. Administrative Law Judge. He presided over hearings for the Office of Disability Adjudication and Review in the Social Security Administration until his passing. George was a passionate advocate for crime victims. He served as Chairman of the Berks County Victim/Witness Services Coordinating Committee and in 1983, he received the Crime Victims Center Appreciation Award. In 1985, the Jr. Chamber of Commerce awarded him the Outstanding Young Man of the Year. He was a member of and served as President of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Assc. and Institute. He also enjoyed being an active member of the Pennsylvania District Attorney Assc., the Berks County Bar Assc., Endlich Law Club, Isaac Hiester Masonic Lodge #660, and AHEPA. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Christina L. Yatron of Reading and Alexander G. Yatron, fiancé of Kimberly Mangels of Huntington, NY. He is also survived by his sister Dr. Theana Yatron Kastens of Fairfax Station, VA, his brother-in-law Robert Sabalski of Reading, three nephews, and a niece. Funeral Services will be held at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9-9:45 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Charles Evans Cemetery. Contributions may be sent to the Law Foundation of Berks County, 544 Court Street, PO Box 1058, Reading, PA 19603 and to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church General Fund, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA 19611. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020