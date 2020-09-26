Georgene Klim

Georgene Ellen Klim Georgene Ellen Klim, 89, died September 24, 2020 in her Hyde Park residence. She was the wife of Chester P. Klim, who died in 2018. They shared 68 years of marriage. Born, July 30, 1931, in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Christ and Ada (Geist) Shistel. Georgene loved to play bingo as well as go to casinos. Surviving are her three children: Richard M., husband of Brenda A. Klim of Temple; Debra A., wife of Rafael A. Gonzalez of Temple; and Michelle A. Pastore of Hyde Park. There are also four grandchildren: Corey Klim, Ryan Gonzalez, Kristin Perez and Amanda Klim; and six great grandchildren, Jadin Perez, Kalib Perez, Leana Perez, Mason Gonzalez, Collin Klim and Paisley Gonzalez. Other survivors include her two siblings: Joseph Shistel of Barnesville, PA and Joan Zakorovich of Deer Lake. Georgene was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Klim, and by her six siblings, Marilyn, Ruth Anne, Teresa, Dorothy, Catherine, and Christopher. A Prayer Service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Muhlenberg Township. There will be no visitation. Entombment will be in the adjoining mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.