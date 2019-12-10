|
Georgia Lee Atkinson (nee Scull) age 96 was born in the southern Indiana town of Cannelton on the Ohio River. Georgia married Richard Atkinson of Wyomissing PA, and they resided there until his death in 2003. While in Wyomissing, Georgia was active in the Atonement Lutheran Church, played bridge with friends, enjoyed dancing with her husband. After Richard's death Georgia moved Covenant Living of Colorado retirement community in Westminster, CO to be close to family. There she met and married Harold Waite who predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Szymanski and sons Gary and Keith Atkinson, three grandchildren and four great-grandsons. A memorial is planned on January 25 2020 at Covenant Living in Westminster, CO.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019