|
Georgia F. Martin, age 74, formerly of Reading, passed away on September 2, 2019, at her daughter Tina's home in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
She was born in Alsace Manor, the
daughter of the late George F. Hallman and Harriet M. (Sell) Hallman. She attended Reading High School. Georgia's interests were music, especially country, along with singing, yodeling and dancing the polka. She loved to play cards, word search and board games. Georgia was a member of Discovery International Church,
Jacksonville. She was a very gentle, loving and lighthearted person.
Georgia is survived by her children: Tina M. Pearce,
Jacksonville, N.C..; Christina L. Rakshys, of Allentown;
Jennifer L. Hartman, of Delaware, Ohio; John H. Martin Jr.; and Roy D. Martin, of New York; and grandchildren: Justin S. Bailey, Nicholas A. Bailey, John A. Martin, Kelsey M. Hartman, John M. Rakshys, Kyle A. Hartman and
Georgia R. Martin. She has three great-grandchildren now with the fourth one on the way.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Nancy (Hallman) Brooks, Mary Jane Hallman and Judith (Hallman) Parsons.
Graveside services are planned for 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Laureldale Cemetery, 4631
Pottsville Pike, Reading, PA 19605.
Contributions can be made in Georgia's memory to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426.
Online condolences can be made at
www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.