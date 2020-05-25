Georgianna C. (Wehr) Smith, 85, formerly of Hamburg, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Berks Heim, where she was a resident for five years. Born in Longswamp Township, Georgianna was a daughter of the late Earl A. and Frances M. (Kressler) Smith. She was a former member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Richmond Township. Georgianna was employed by Giorgio Mushrooms in Temple and the former Kutztown Shoe Factory. She enjoyed watching game shows on television. She is survived by her two sons, Darrell E. Geisinger, Sr., and his wife Cindy, of Hamburg, and Gary C. Geisinger, and his wife, Debra, of Kutztown, four grandchildren, Corrie, Jami, Darrell, Jr. and Elizabeth, and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Toby, Lucho, Keegan and Royson. She is also survived by two brothers, Emory G. Wehr, Sr., of Kutztown, and Dean H. Wehr, of Hamburg. There will be a drive-thru viewing on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. Private graveside services and burial will be held in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Richmond Township. The family requests contributions be made in Georgianna’s memory to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 25 to May 26, 2020.