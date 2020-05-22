Georgios O. Kakalelis, 102, formerly of Ontelaunee Township, passed away Monday, May 18th in Kutztown Manor. Georgios was married to the late Eleni G. (Marmarou) Kakalelis for sixty three loving years. He was the son of the late Odesseas and Angeliki (Balabane) Kakalelis. He served in the Army in Greece during WWII. In Greece he was a farmer. He also was a tailor, owning and operating his own business. When Georgios moved to the United States he was in the hospitality business. He enjoyed returning to Greece to visit family friends. Georgios enjoyed gardening and taking walks. Georgios loved his family very much, they were an important part of his life. Georgios is a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Survivors include a daughter, Angeliki, wife of Aristides Asimakopoulos of Ontelaunee Twp. There are two grandchildren, Panayiotes Asimakopoulos and wife Elena and Georgios Asimakopoulos and wife Brittany. There are two great grandchildren, Aristides Asimakopoulos and Eleni Asimakopoulos. He is predeceased by his siblings, Constantine, Dimitrios, Evangelia, and Erifilli. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Charles Evans Cemetery in Reading. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, in Temple, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.