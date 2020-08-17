1/1
Gerald A. Poole
Gerald A. Poole Gerald A. Poole, 90, of Lower Alsace Township, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Country Meadows of Wyomissing. He was the husband of the late Maxine (Lacy) Poole. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Mr. Poole was the son of the late Gerald I. and Emma L. (Hague) Poole. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was employed as a store manager for Sherwin Williams Paints for 20 years, retiring in 1980 and then was employed as a bus driver for BARTA for 10 years retiring in 1994. He is survived by his children Laurie A. Dawkins, wife of Allen Dawkins of Reading; Robin L. Poole of Lower Alsace Township; Jeremy Q. Poole, husband of Kristin Poole of Jacksonwald; Allison J. Dracha, wife of David Dracha of Temple; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his 3 nephews and Mr. Poole was preceded in death by his sister Diane J. Uhler. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Air Force will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grey Muzzle Manor, Mohrsville, PA in memory of Mr. Gerald A. Poole. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
August 18, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the “kids” up the block. Our little block was a great place to grow up because of the examples set by our parents like Gerry. A great neighborhood dad and as we got older- a great guy to enjoy a chat with. Rest in peace Gerry.
Matt Enoch
Friend
August 18, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
Friend
