Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc.
2100 Perkiomen Avenue
Mt. Penn, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc.
2100 Perkiomen Avenue
Mt. Penn, PA
View Map
Gerald Breneiser


1935 - 2019
Gerald Breneiser Obituary

Gerald R. Breneiser Sr. 84, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services-Sinking Spring, where he had been a patient since July 3, 2019.

He was the husband of Sandra J. (Miller) Breneiser. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Raymond and Mary Louise (Brewster) Breneiser. Gerald graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of 1953, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years. He worked at Lucent Technologies and retired after being there more than 30 years.

In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by his sons, Timothy and Gerald Jr.; stepson, Robert Rieger; five

grandchildren: Tiffiny, Amanda, Shane, Katelyn and Katie; stepgranddaughter, Sonia Rieger; great-granddaughters: Makenzie, Ava and Faith; and brother, David, husband of Bernice.

He is predeceased by his son, Steven; brother, Charles; and sister, Elizabeth Weitzel.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Sinking Spring Cemetery Company, Sinking Spring. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019
