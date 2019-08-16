|
|
Gerald R. Burkert, 82, of Maidencreek Township, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in his residence. He was the
husband of Barbara A. (Fritz) Burkert.
Born in Reading, Mr. Burkert was the son of the late Raymond P. and Mamie D. (Reinert) Burkert. He served in United States Army National Guard for five years and was employed by Eastern Machine Products in Reading as a supervisor for 26 years, retiring in 1999.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Burkert is survived by his children: Sharon K. Jackson, wife of Robert Jackson, of Temple, Michele M. Adams, wife of Robert Adams, of Mohrsville, Jeffrey A. Burkert, husband of Sheila Burkert, of Germansville, Jerry L. Burkert, at home; and his six grandchildren: Teresa, Korri, Tanya, Will, Max and Lauren; and his 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Wisser, of Harveys Lake, Pa.
Memorial Service will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604, in memory of Mr. Gerald R. Burkert. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019