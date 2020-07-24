Gerald is my first cousin. I was fortunate to speak with him several weeks ago when he had his surgery. Our cousin, Edward Bushik, would keep me posted about our cousin. My father, Edward Bertovich, was the youngest of nine and I was born in 1952. I do remember when Gerald would visit during summers at the farm in Pennsylvania. He always had that gravelly, Philly accented voice I loved to hear. When I look at his picture, I still can see that young kid I remember. Rest in peace, dear cousin. Love, Jude

Judith R Stewart

Family