Gerald Edwin Toor Gerald Edwin Toor, 81, of West Reading, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Michele (Novak) Toor. The couple married April 28, 1979 in the Temple of Oheb Shalom, Reading. Born in West Reading on September 10, 1938, he was a son of the Reuben “Robert” and Rose (Brothbard) Toor. He was a 1956 Reading High School gradaute. Later he took courses at Albright College. Gerald was a US Army veteran and served our country until 1964. He was first employed with the Berkshire Knitting Mills and later with the City of Reading as a chief clerk for the Bureau of Police, retiring in 2004. He a member of St. John’s Lodge Free & Accepted Masons. Surviving is Gerald’s sweetheart, Michele (Novak) Toor and many friends. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Gerald to the Disabled Veterans of American at DAV.org. Edward J Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assist Michele in her time of grief. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
