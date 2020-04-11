|
Gerald G. “Gus” Gerhart, 85, of Wyomissing, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Columbia Cottage where he was a resident since 2017. He was the husband of the Late Patricia Lee (Pyott) Gerhart who passed in 2001 after 42 years of marriage. Gus, a son of the late Charles and Mable (Emes) Gerhart, was born in Reading. He is survived by two sons, Scott Gerhart, partner of Catrinna, Sinking Spring, and Craig Gerhart, partner of Gail, Mohnton; a daughter in law, Susan, Mohnton; a grandson, Tyler; and a granddaughter, Jordan. He was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School and a 1956 graduate of Penn State University where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering. He retired in 1988 from Carpenter Technology as the General Manager of Melting Metallurgy. After retirement he worked for Galen Hall Golf Course and then for Pagoda Golf Area until 2016. Gus was also a PIAA Football and Basketball official for 48 years and Umpire of 2 PIAA state championship football games. Some of Gus’ golf history included a 1st club champion of Moselem Springs Golf Club in 1967, 7-time club champion at Berkshire Country Club, won over 25 Member-Guest Championships at Berks Country Clubs, including FW Nicolls wins at Berkshire C.C. with his best friend Cotton Hirneisen, and won the 1983 Pennsylvania Father-Son Championship with son Scott. He was the president of Berks County Golf Association for over 20 years. He enjoyed small game hunting with his son Craig and Springer Spaniel Katie and enjoyed playing golf tournaments with son Scott, winning many events at Berkshire C.C. and Galen Hall Golf Club. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Animal Rescue League of Berks – 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19608. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020