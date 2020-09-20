Gerald Graczyk

Gerald J. Graczyk, 80, of Reading, passed away during the evening hours of Friday September 18, 2020 in The Reading Hospital. Jerry was predeceased by his wife; Gloria J. (Kramer) Graczyk on Nov. 5, 2018. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late John and Josephine (Szymborski) Graczyk. Jerry is survived by his loving children; John G. husband of Claritza Graczyk of Wernersville, Michael A. husband of Katrina Graczyk of Greenville SC, Marie G. (Graczyk) wife of Gregg Thomas, of Honey Brook and Sharon M. (Graczyk) wife of Kenneth Axe, of Spring Twp. Jerry is also survived by two brothers; Leonard Graczyk, of Reading and Daniel Graczyk of Pennside and two sisters; Rita (Graczyk) Koren of Birdsboro and Alice (Graczyk) Belles of Reading. Also surviving are ten grandchildren; Jessica, Collin, Bradley, Brett, Daniel, Brianna, Caleb, Sienna, Melanie and Liam, and two great-grandchildren; Jorden and Evelyn. Jerry is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Reading. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Jerry was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. He was employed at Interstate Container, in Quality Control. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church 250 South Twelfth Street Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro PA 19508. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store