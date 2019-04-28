Gerald B. Heydt Sr., 92, of Cumru

Township, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Berks Heim.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Clyde and Irma (Brown) Heydt. Gerald received a Bachelor of Science degree in metallurgical engineering from The Pennsylvania State University. He was employed as a metallurgical engineer for 38 years at Carpenter Technology. Gerald received the metallurgical achievement award from Carpenter Steel Company and was credited with several patents. Gerald was an avid runner, biker and daily gym enthusiast. His hobbies included skiing, tennis and bowling.

He is survived by his son, Gerald B. Heydt Jr., of Fraser, Pa.; daughter, Geralyn A. Thomas, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and stepdaughter, Belinda L., wife of Daniel Chojnacki, of Chester Springs, Pa.

He was predeceased by brothers, Richard Heydt and

Curtis Heydt.

There will be a private gathering for family members at Hill Church, 716 Hill Church Road, Boyertown, at a later date.

Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at

