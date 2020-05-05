Gerald J. Frederick
Gerald J. “Jerry” Fredericks Gerald J. “Jerry” Fredericks, 63, of Longswamp Township, PA, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Carol J. (Musselman) Fredericks, whom he married on September 7, 1985. Born in Philadelphia, Gerald was a son of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Merchant) Fredericks. He was a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School, and Temple University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in marketing. In 1994, Gerald became an owner and partner of Radio Maintenance, Inc., a communications company in Reading, PA. During his 20 years with the company, Gerald helped expand the corporation to meet the ever-changing needs of the communication industry. This included constructing a communication tower(s) to provide wide area two-way radio trunking systems, territory expansion into Bucks, Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, Dauphin, and York Counties, as well as expanding the product portfolio and purchasing a 29,000 square foot facility to accommodate these expansions. Prior to becoming a partner at RMI, Gerald worked in the sales department for Motorola. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed collecting model trains, traveling and playing his electric guitar. Gerald could often be found working on his property enjoying the outdoors, mowing the grass or splitting wood. In addition to his wife Carol, Gerald is survived by his siblings, Joanne Fredericks, Wayne, PA, Marguerite Fredericks, Bethlehem, PA, Joseph Fredericks, and his wife, Barbara, Lansdale, PA, and Charles Fredericks, Hammonton, NJ; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sandy Musselman, Norristown, PA; four nieces and four nephews. He will also be missed by his four-legged companions (three dogs, six cats and two horses). Services for Gerald will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to a charity of your choice. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
