Gerald K. “Fritz” Gaul Gerald K. “Fritz” Gaul, 85, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in his residence. He and his wife, Mary Jane (Lash) Gaul were married for 61 years. He was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School and was also a graduate of Wyomissing Polytech. He was employed for 38 years as a Roll Designer with Carpenter, Reading until retiring. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Sandra E., wife of Troy Seigfried of Temple and Brenda A. Gaul Alvisi, wife of Marcello Alvisi of Chester Springs. Also surviving is his brother Eugene M. Gaul and wife Shirley of Muhlenberg Township. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Erin Ellis and his great grandchildren, Raziel, Phoenix and Luna Quintero. Also surviving are his 2 step grandchildren Danielle and Stephen Alvisi. A viewing will be held in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading (Exeter Township), Pa. 19606 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, Pa. 19604 or the Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, Pa. 19540. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.AumansInc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
