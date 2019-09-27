|
Gerald "Jerry" Harry Katzenmoyer, 83, of Reading, passed away peacefully in
Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday,
September 24, 2019.
He was the loving husband of the late Charlotte Ann (Fick) Katzenmoyer. The couple married on October 10, 1959. Sadly, Charlotte passed away February 7, 2012.
He was born in Reading on February 14, 1936, son of the late Harry James and Veronica Sophie (Ciesielski)
Katzenmoyer.
Jerry was the owner of Atlantic Service Station in the 1960s located at 10th and Green Streets in Reading. He was subsequently employed for over 30 years as a warehouse operator for the former G.H. Delp Co., currently SuperValu Inc., before retiring in 1998.
Jerry was a U.S. Naval Reserve veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime member of Temple Fire Co. Auxiliary, a volunteer firefighter with Rainbow Fire Company and a lifetime member of The Volunteer Firemen's Relief Association of Reading, Pa.
Jerry was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan and enjoyed playing bingo with his friends at Oakshire
Senior Apts. Most of all, he loved his family and he proudly watched his grandchildren grow into adulthood.
Surviving are two children, Vicki L. (Katzenmoyer) and her husband, Robert M. Kissling, of Egg Harbor City, N.J., and Michael G. and his wife Charlotte A. Katzenmoyer, of Lancaster; seven grandchildren: Aminah Famili, Amin Famili, Kellen Skorupski, Andrew Katzenmoyer and his wife Lydia, Ali Famili, Lauren Skorupski and Lindsey
Katzenmoyer; a brother, Kenneth Katzenmoyer; a
brother-in-law, Michael Fick and his wife, Isabel;
sisters-in-law, Evelyn Fick, Geraldine Fick, Helen (Fick) Hollenbach and her husband Carl, Rita (Fick) Freymoyer and her husband Richard and Irene (Fick) Auman.
Jerry is also predeceased by a brother, Richard J.
Katzenmoyer and his wife Sally; brothers-in-law, John Fick, Anthony Fick, Eugene "Jeep" Fick, Arthur Auman and Leroy "Bud" Fick and his wife, Jean; sisters-in-law, Barbara Katzenmoyer and Mary (Fick) Rundle and her husband, Milton.
A memorial service for Jerry will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will gather beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Jerry will be inurned beside his sweetheart, Charlotte in Forest Hills Memorial Park,
Reading.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.