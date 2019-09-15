|
|
Gerald W. Klusewitz, 91, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on Tuesday,
September 10, 2019, in Sacred Heart Villa.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late August and Helen (Siegfried) Klusewitz. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 22 years prior to retiring. He was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Reading. He was an avid roller skater having competed in many
professional competitions.
He is survived by his nephews, Gregory L. Klusewitz and wife, Lisa, of Mountaintop, Pa.; and Brian K. Klusewitz, of Womelsdorf. Also his niece, Lori Bertschman and husband, Dana, of Fleetwood. He is also survived by his great-nephews: Matthew and Daniel (Bertschman), Jason and Kevin (Klusewitz).
He was predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth R. Paul and Mildred Feinberg.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday,
September 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter the Apostle R.C.C., 322 S. 5th Street, Reading, Pa. 19602. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Reading.
Theo. C. Auman Inc. Funeral Home, Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
