Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C.C
322 S. 5th Street
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Klusewitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Klusewitz


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Klusewitz Obituary

Gerald W. Klusewitz, 91, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on Tuesday,

September 10, 2019, in Sacred Heart Villa.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late August and Helen (Siegfried) Klusewitz. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 22 years prior to retiring. He was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Reading. He was an avid roller skater having competed in many

professional competitions.

He is survived by his nephews, Gregory L. Klusewitz and wife, Lisa, of Mountaintop, Pa.; and Brian K. Klusewitz, of Womelsdorf. Also his niece, Lori Bertschman and husband, Dana, of Fleetwood. He is also survived by his great-nephews: Matthew and Daniel (Bertschman), Jason and Kevin (Klusewitz).

He was predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth R. Paul and Mildred Feinberg.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday,

September 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Peter the Apostle R.C.C., 322 S. 5th Street, Reading, Pa. 19602. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Reading.

Theo. C. Auman Inc. Funeral Home, Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now