Gerald Kunkel

Gerald L. "Gerry" "Pop Pop" Kunkel, 85, of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 29th in the Reading Hospital with his family by his side. After a short battle with Acute Leukemia, the Lord called him home. Born on September 29, 1934 in Reading and raised in Berkshire Heights, the only child of the late Lawrence and Bessie (Derr) Kunkel. He was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School. Gerry proudly served his country in the US Army stationed in France. Later he served in the Army Reserve before being Honorably Discharged. Gerry was married to Helen H. (Hixenheiser) Kunkel for 49 years before her passing on April 3, 2010. Gerry worked for the Polymer Plastics Corporation as a supervisor in the Blending Room for 37 years before retirement in 1998. He was a member of Kissinger's Church in Wyomissing. When he was younger, he pitched fast pitch softball. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. Later in life, he enjoyed auctions, flea markets, sitting with friends at the farmer's market, attending church/senior events and watching sporting events. He especially liked watching woman's fast pitch softball and football. Gerry cherished spending time with family and playing games. Gerry is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Kunkel (Lori), Sinking Spring, Terry Kunkel (Cheri), Hamburg, and Jerry Kunkel (Sue), Exeter Twp. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Jeffrey, Douglas, Kristopher, Seth (Samantha Blincoe) Hannah, Holly (Greg Hood) and Becky (Kristian Olsen); six great grandchildren: Lizzy, Margo, Nina, Rylan, Declan and Kaydence and Gerry's girlfriend, Becky Singh. Funeral Services will be at 11:30am on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30am. Gerry will be laid to rest beside his sweetheart, Helen in Laureldale Cemetery, Reading where military honors will be accorded. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the McGlinn Infusion Center and N3 South of the Reading Hospital for their compassion, comfort and care to Gerry during his treatments and stays at the hospital. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 and at www.heart.org
or to Kissinger's Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com