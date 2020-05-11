Gerald Lester Ochs Gerald Lester Ochs, 72, of Shillington, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday May 8, 2020. Gerald was born in Wernersville on February 4 1948, the son of the late Florence Mae Smith (Moody), and Lester Ochs. Gerald was a decorated Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army from 1968 through 1970. The bulk of Gerald’s career was in the Automotive Repair Industry and also as a road crew equipment operator as part of the Local Chapter of International Union of Operating Engineers. Gerald is survived by his fiancé Sharyn Buch of Shillington, Brother Larry Ochs of Mohnton, and Sister Marty, wife of Clate Bowsard of Wernersville. He is also survived by his children: Wyatt H Ochs of Shillington, William J Ochs and Daughter-in-law Christina Ochs of Stevens and step daughter Linda J Ochs and Son-in-law Joshua Littrell of Georgia. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Shawna Camunas, Dustin Ochs, Kaylin Ochs, Lindsey Ochs, and Nicole Ochs; and two great grandchildren: Lillith Camunas and Rylee Varady. Gerald was predeceased by his grandson Zach Spadafora. Funeral service and Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 11 to May 13, 2020.