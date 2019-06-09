Gerald McDevitt (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To my McDevitt Cousins: We knew this time would finally..."
    - Kathryn Llewellyn
  • "Surely Mr. McDevitt is at peace with the angels in Heaven..."
    - June and Skip Keiflin
  • "Gerry was one of my favorite customers when I worked at the..."
    - Michelle Koch
  • "THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!"
    - A.J. US Army Retired
Service Information
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
1018 N. 8th Street
Reading, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
1018 N. 8th Street
Reading, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Gerald L. "Duke" McDevitt Sr., 96, of Temple, passed away Friday, June 7th, at his

residence.

Gerald was born in Reading, Pa., on

November 17, 1922, a son of the late Anna (Haas) and Nathaniel McDevitt. He was the

widower of Rosemarie (McKeone)

McDevitt, who predeceased him in 1977.

A lifetime member of St. Joseph RC Church Reading, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Y2C in WW II and later worked as a

production scheduler at Firestone Tire Company for 35 years. He was a past

secretary of St. Joseph's Holy Name Society. Gerald was also a custodian and school bus driver at St. Joseph's Church for 15 years.

Gerald is survived by a son, Gerald L. McDevitt Jr,, husband of Louise, of Reading, Pa.; and five daughters: Diane M. Rush, of Littlestown, Pa.; Mary Jane Connolly, of Philadelphia, Pa.; RoseAnn G., wife of Brian Leary, of

Muhlenberg Township, Pa.; Maureen G., wife of Frank Manzella, of Leesport, Pa.; and Margaret Ellen McDevitt, of Temple, Pa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was predeceased by all 11 siblings. 8 brothers:

Reverend Francis N., James B., Joseph F., Robert G.,

Edward B.,, David J., Leon N., and Vincent C. McDevitt; and 3 sisters: Jane E. Antosy, Claire P. Miley and Helen C. Mitchell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 13th, at St. Joseph RC Church, 1018 N. 8th Street, Reading, PA. Friends and relatives are

invited to call at the church from 9 to 10:00 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery with full military honors,

Reading, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph RC Church, 1018 N. 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 9, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.