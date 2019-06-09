Gerald L. "Duke" McDevitt Sr., 96, of Temple, passed away Friday, June 7th, at his

residence.

Gerald was born in Reading, Pa., on

November 17, 1922, a son of the late Anna (Haas) and Nathaniel McDevitt. He was the

widower of Rosemarie (McKeone)

McDevitt, who predeceased him in 1977.

A lifetime member of St. Joseph RC Church Reading, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Y2C in WW II and later worked as a

production scheduler at Firestone Tire Company for 35 years. He was a past

secretary of St. Joseph's Holy Name Society. Gerald was also a custodian and school bus driver at St. Joseph's Church for 15 years.

Gerald is survived by a son, Gerald L. McDevitt Jr,, husband of Louise, of Reading, Pa.; and five daughters: Diane M. Rush, of Littlestown, Pa.; Mary Jane Connolly, of Philadelphia, Pa.; RoseAnn G., wife of Brian Leary, of

Muhlenberg Township, Pa.; Maureen G., wife of Frank Manzella, of Leesport, Pa.; and Margaret Ellen McDevitt, of Temple, Pa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was predeceased by all 11 siblings. 8 brothers:

Reverend Francis N., James B., Joseph F., Robert G.,

Edward B.,, David J., Leon N., and Vincent C. McDevitt; and 3 sisters: Jane E. Antosy, Claire P. Miley and Helen C. Mitchell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 13th, at St. Joseph RC Church, 1018 N. 8th Street, Reading, PA. Friends and relatives are

invited to call at the church from 9 to 10:00 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery with full military honors,

Reading, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph RC Church, 1018 N. 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



