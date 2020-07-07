Gerald Moyer

Gerald T. “Moose” “Jerry” Moyer, 82, of Bechtelsville, formerly of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in St. Luke’s University Health Network, Allentown. He and his wife, Louise A. (Zezoney), celebrated their 10th anniversary. He was also the husband of the late Shirley A. (Beahn). Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles F. and Eva E. (Leh) Moyer and was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Allentown. A 1955 graduate of Allentown High School, Jerry was employed at Fuller Company for nine years prior to retiring in 2001 and was previously employed at Western Union for 23 years. His memberships included Southern Lehigh Jaycees (president and other offices), Coopersburg Fire Company (volunteer fireman and life member), Fairview Fire Company, Allentown (secretary, treasurer and life member), Local 98 Telegraph Workers Union International (secretary, treasurer and executive board member), Fairview Men’s Bowling League, Mercantile Club of Emmaus (officer), and Allentown Senior Center. Survivors: wife; daughter, Linda M. Strzelecki; step-daughter, Tami G. Dimmig; step-son, John A. Hartman IV and wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Lindsay Pfleegor and husband, JT, Joshua Strzelecki; step-grandchildren, Colton Dimmig, Zachary and Kaylee Hartman; great grandchildren, Caleb Pfleegor, Everly Strzelecki. Brother, Kenneth C., preceded him in death. Services: 1 PM Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Visitation will be from 12 PM until service time. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com
) Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, 6969 Silver Crest Rd., Nazareth 18064, or Vera Cruz Fire Company, 4093 Main Rd. West, Emmaus 18049.