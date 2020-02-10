Home

Gerald A. Epting, 80, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his Hamburg residence. He is survived by his companion, Gloria J. (Youse) Koller. Born in Perry Twp., he was the son of the late Ernest H. and Helen S. (Dreibelbis) Epting. Gerald was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Hamburg, where he was also a former council member. He was the founder of Gerald A. Epting Real Estate, currently Century 21 Epting Realty, Hamburg, and the former owner of Strausser Insurance Agency, Inc., Hamburg. Gerald was a former member of Hamburg Exchange Club, Hamburg Jaycees, Hamburg Community Ambulance Service, Hamburg Lions Club, former Bank Director of American Bank, a participant in Meals on Wheels program, and served in the National Guard. In addition to his companion Gloria, Gerald is survived by three children: Duane G. Epting, Hamburg; Denise J. Specht, wife of Brian R., Hamburg, and Stephanie A. Pressler, wife of Scott G., Holland, PA. Five grandchildren: Kristen L. Epting-Langan, Shane R. Specht, Michael C. Specht, Kelsey A. Pressler, and Eric G. Pressler; four great grandchildren: Halle Specht, Aiden Mitchell, Thomas Langan III, and Hayes Specht; and two sisters: Marlene E. Sattazahn, wife of Clarence C., and Dianne H. Geschwindt, wife of David H. also survive him. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion's Church Cemetery, Perry Twp.. A viewing will be held one and a half hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerald's honor to Berk's Encore Meals on Wheels, 40 North 9th St., Reading, PA 19601, or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
