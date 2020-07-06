1/1
Gerald Seiler
Gerald H. Seiler, 86, of Bethel, passed away on April 20, 2020. The family invites you to a virtual Celebration of Life worship service. Please join us on July 16 at 7pm via a live stream at http://www.facebook.com/LittleSwataraCOB/live. We appreciate your support and consideration as we give thanks to God for Jerry’s life. Jerry fondly supported the ministries and work of COBYS Family Services (cobys.org), Heifer International (heifer.org), Brethren Disaster Ministries (bdm@brethren.org) and Little Swatara Church of the Brethren (littleswatara.org). Memorial contributions may be made to these ministries and are graciously appreciated.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
