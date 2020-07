Gerald Seiler

Gerald H. Seiler, 86, of Bethel, passed away on April 20, 2020. The family invites you to a virtual Celebration of Life worship service. Please join us on July 16 at 7pm via a live stream at http://www.facebook.com/LittleSwataraCOB/live . We appreciate your support and consideration as we give thanks to God for Jerry’s life. Jerry fondly supported the ministries and work of COBYS Family Services ( cobys.org ), Heifer International ( heifer.org ), Brethren Disaster Ministries (bdm@brethren.org) and Little Swatara Church of the Brethren ( littleswatara.org ). Memorial contributions may be made to these ministries and are graciously appreciated.