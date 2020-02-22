|
|
Gerald “Jerry” Harvey Smith 84, of Reading, passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He was born in Reading on July 16, 1935 a son of the late Leo G and Estella Mae (Snyder) Smith. Jerry was an Air Force veteran and was employed by National Cleaners/Yorgey’s as a salesman for over 30 years retiring there. Surviving is his half brother Lee G. and his wife Diane Smith of Reading, his half sister Loreen (Smith) widow of James Undercuffler of Sinking Spring, and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his sister, Jeane R. Smith. Services will be Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd. Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020