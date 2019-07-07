Gerald "Tut" Stauffer, 71, was born on November 7, 1947, and passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 1, 2019, in Bethel, Pa.

He was married to the love of his life, Judy Stauffer, for 51 years, who preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2017.

Together they enjoyed collecting antiques and artful

objects and creating a home and yard full of beautiful

vignettes. Gerald was a hardworking man who loved

hunting and fishing when he wasn't tirelessly working to support his family.

Survivors include his son and best friend, Brian M. Stauffer, Bethel; three brothers: Robert, Terry and Phillip Stauffer; and four sisters: Joann Maurer, Doris Keeney, Gloria Seiverling and Deborah Seiverling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oravel and Grace (Gibble) Stauffer.

A private service will be held to honor the life of Gerald and Judy at the discretion of the family.

Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is

handling arrangements.

