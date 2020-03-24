|
|
Gerald “Jer” “Pop” Straub passed away on March 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of 56 years to his high school sweetheart Ginny Straub who passed away on April 30th 2018. He was a proud United States Army Veteran during the Korean War. Jer was a hard working man who was employed by Carpenter Technology for 33 years until he retired. He enjoyed continuing his love for working with his son as a runner for Straub Roofing and fixing projects for his grandchildren. Jer had a love for his family, animals, casino trips, and ice cream. He enjoyed attending family gatherings and spending time with his beloved cat “Buffy”. He enjoyed traveling to Potter County with his sons to sit and watch the bears. Gerald is survived by his sons Rory, wife Julie, Randall, wife Bonnie, and Robert “Boozie” Straub, wife Judy and 4 grandchildren Derek, wife, Kelsy, Kristen, husband Zach, Austin, and Taylor. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Berks County Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. There will be a private family burial with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020