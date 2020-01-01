|
Gerald B. Weidman, 88, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was cared for at home until that day. Gerald was the husband of Traute R. (Kaiser) Weidman. They were married on June 22, 1959 and celebrated sixty years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Lynn J. and Verna E. (Seiger) Weidman. Gerald was a 1949 graduate of Perry High School and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bucknell University in 1954. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was an officer in the Counter Intelligence Corps. While in the service, Gerald was stationed in Berlin where he met his wife Traute. Gerald worked for Beard and Company for ten years; receiving his Certified Public Accountant certificate in 1965. He then founded and operated his own accounting firm in Hamburg from 1969 until last working in 2015. Gerald was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Shoemakersville, where he was a member of consistory and the finance committee. He was also a member of the American Public Accountants; AICPA; Shoemakersville Fire Company; and the Shoemakersville Lions Club. Gerald enjoyed anything with numbers and would educate himself on the markets daily. In his free time, he would research stocks. Gerald loved his work and would say that the numbers would “sing” to him. He loved bird watching and spending time in the woods. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Grayson B. Weidman, Lori A. (Weidman) Smith, and Krista J. (Weidman), wife of Eric Voosen, and one grandson: Grayson G. Weidman. Gerald is also survived by a brother: Drenning H. Weidman. He was predeceased by a brother: Neil Barry Weidman. Services will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from Salem United Methodist Church, 605 Main Street, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the church Saturday 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020