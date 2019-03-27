Gerald "Jerry" Lee Werner, 71 years,

Reading, Pa., passed away at Penn

Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, on Friday, March 22, after an illness.

Born in Doylestown, Pa., on March 20th 1948, a son of the late Frederick R. Werner

and Dorothy Mae Gable Werner.

Jerry resided in Lansdale and Reading for most of his life. He was a very loving and

caring man that loved golf, Wawa coffee, car rides, walks with his dogs, country music, and Hall & Oates.

Jerry is survived by his partner of 20 years, Nancy Martin, of Reading, Pa.; and her daughter, Alex. Two daughters, Carolyn, of Greenlane; and Jessica, of New York; two sons, Jason and Jeffrey, both of Florida; also several grandchildren. Brothers, Ronald F. (Sharon), of Bellville, N.J. , and Robert K., of Rome, Pa.;

sisters, Renee (Ernie) Woinovick, of Wysox; and Beverly (Charles) Vasey, of Rome, Pa. He is also survived by nieces: Dawn Woinovick, Pam Vasey, Michelle Trumble and

Stephanie Werner; nephew, Brad Vasey; great-nieces and nephews: Nicole Cruz, Grace Johnson, Kaitlyn

Vasey-Hunt, Mia Trumble, Oscar-Lee Johnson,

Kyler Roberts and JR Trumble.

He was preceded in death by nephew, Todd Woinovick; and sister-in-law, Debbie Fees. He has also left behind his loving dogs, Alvin Lee and Simon Says.

Jerry graduated from North Penn High School in 1967 and then joined the Army, serving from August 1968 to June 1971. He served in Vietnam and received military honors, a Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat

Infantry Badge, two overseas badges and a Vietnam

Campaign Medal.

After Vietnam, Jerry attended Montgomery County Community College for business administration, got his Real Estate license from Schlicken Kraatz Institute, and

attended Northumberland County AVT's and Global Trucking Program & CDL Service Prep.

Jerry worked at Precision Tube as a machinist, owned many businesses including Mom's Bake At Home Pizza (Lansdale), and Right Touch Lawn Care (Lansdale), was a truck driver for Broken Arrow Transportation and later owned JJN Transportation Business, and was also a real

estate broker.

Jerry was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the American Legion and the VFW.

A viewing will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg, PA 19525, with a funeral service starting at 7:15 p.m. Burial will be the following day, Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in Jerry's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



