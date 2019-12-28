Home

Gerald E. Werner, 73, of Wyomissing, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Gerald was the son of the late Charles P. Sr. & Florence Ida (Fisher) Werner. He was the loving husband to Susan E. (Baer) for 51 years. He was a life member at Mohnton Rod & Gun Club, and at Penn Forest Fire Company. He was an active member at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, and was a member and treasurer at Merion Fire Company for over 50 Years. Gerald worked as an accountant most recently at United Disability Services in Lancaster. Upon his retirement he worked at Hershey Park for 4 years as the tram driver. In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by his children; Mark A. Werner, husband of Amy, of Elmer, NJ, and Todd P. Werner, of Wyomissing. He is also survived by his grandson, Jordan, and his brother, Ralph D. Werner, of Wyomissing. Gerald is predeceased by his brother, Charles P. Werner Jr. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 421 Windsor St, Reading, PA 19601. The family will receive friends and family at Bean Funeral Homes, North 16th & Rockland Streets, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, and at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald’s honor can be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
