Gerald Yerger

Gerald E. Yerger, 80, of Wyomissing, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his residence, after a courageous battle with lung cancer due to Asbestos exposure. He was the husband of Lucille D. (Christman) Yerger. They were married August 7, 1999. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Leon M. and Grace E. (Grill) Yerger. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Steven J. Yerger, Houston, TX; two grandchildren: Elizabeth and Caroline Yerger; two brothers: John J Yerger, Sinking Spring, and Richard S. Yerger, Adamstown; and two sisters: Elaine E. (Yerger) Poticher, West Lawn, and Sharon L. (Yerger) Heck, Reading. He was predeceased by his wife: Jean A. (Neidlinger) Yerger on March 26, 1998. He was also predeceased a brother: Marvin L. Yerger. Gerald requested that no services will be held. Inurnment will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com