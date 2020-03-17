|
Geraldine Ann “Gerry” (nee Weiherer) Texter, 82, died the morning of March 14, 2020 at Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital in Reading with her husband by her side. Born October 23, 1937 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite (nee Sprout) Weiherer and the late Robert P. Weiherer. Gerry was the beloved wife of W. Lee Texter, and they resided in Muhlenberg Township. Gerry met Lee in the seventh grade at Northeast Junior High School in 1949. They “went steady” from the eighth grade until they were married on June 7, 1958. They celebrated more than 61 years of marriage. Gerry graduated from Reading High School in 1955. She worked briefly at Pomeroy’s, Kresge’s, and Grants. Gerry then worked for the Bell Telephone Company in the Engineering Department. She also worked for her father at Associated Insurance Underwriters, and for the Berks County Engineer as a Drafter. Gerry then worked as a “Rater” for C.N.A. and Allstate Insurance companies, retiring from both with over 22 years combined service. In addition to her husband, Gerry is also survived by her four children, Kathleen Guss, wife of James, of West Lawn, Linda Behler, wife of Marlin, of Leesport, Robert Texter, husband of Kathy, of Phoenixville, and Thomas Texter, husband of Mary “Molly”, of Spring Township, and her eight grandchildren, Timothy Guss, husband of Julie, Andrea and Daniel Behler, Erik, Leah, and Rebecca Texter, and Alexander and Rose Texter. Gerry was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia. Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. A Public Funeral Service will be held at a later date to be determined by her family, at which all are invited to attend, and will be announced as soon as is possible on the Bean Funeral Homes Website. Arrangements by Bean Funeral Home, Hampden Heights, PA Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020