Geraldine “Jerre” (Moyer) Boyer Richards, 98, passed away on Saturday, February 29,2020 in Bedford NH. She was predeceased by her first husband, Walter T. Boyer, in 1950 and her second husband, Gerald L. Richards, in 1997. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Leon R Moyer and Helen M (Rhine) Moyer. Jerre was a member of Reading Community Players since 1960. She performed leading and supporting roles for over four decades and also served on the RCP Board in a variety of positions. Jerre was also a member of Reading Civic Opera , and a former member of the Reading Choral Society. A member of Christ Episcopal Church, Reading PA, she was the Girls Choir Director for 13 years. In addition to her theatrical and musical career, Jerre was the office nurse for Dr Gordon A Kagen, pediatrician from 1956 to 1975. She was last employed at Wernersville State Hospital, retiring at age 70. She is survived by a daughter, Carol A (Boyer) Zerkel of Bedford NH, and a son, Thomas A Boyer (Marcia Rees) of Leominster MA. There are four grandchildren: Margaret, Jessica, Elizabeth, and Jonathan; and seven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Hannah, Samuel, Daniel, Tait , Charles, and Emmett. In lieu of flowers, Jerre’s family asks that contributions be made to Reading Community Players, Box 13425, Reading PA 19612. Funeral Services for Jerre will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with interment following at Salem Shalters Union Cemetery, Alsace Township. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the beginning of services. Condolences and fond memories may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 15, 2020