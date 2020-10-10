Geraldine Cieplinski

Geraldine “Geri” R. Cieplinski Geraldine “Geri” R. Cieplinski, 81, of Reading, passed away during the morning hours of Friday October 9, 2020 in Penn State-St. Joseph Medical Center. Geri was predeceased by her husband Walter S. “Shep” Cieplinski, Sr. on Sept. 11, 1991. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Pluta) Patrick. Geri is survived by her loving children; Walter S. Jr., husband of Irina Cieplinski, of Wyomissing, Ann (Cieplinski) wife of Michael Liptak, of Muhlenberg Twp. and Theresa (Cieplinski) wife of Donald Sassaman, of Muhlenberg Twp. Also surviving are three grandchildren; Jessica Liptak, Ryan Sassaman and Alyssa Sassaman. Geri is also survived by her sisters; Christine (Patrick) Wojcik, of Muhlenberg Twp. and Theresa (Patrick) wife of John Goncher, of Millmont. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Geri was a parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



