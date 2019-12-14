|
|
Geraldine J. Coleman, 90, of Reading passed away Tuesday, December 10 at Spruce Manor, West Reading. Geraldine was born in Reading on October 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Mabel Sims. She was the widow of Charles Coleman who died in 2009. She was a member of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA and she worked as a presser at Roeburg’s Dry Cleaning, Reading. Geraldine is also survived by her sister, Eleonore Thompson, of California. and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a close friend, Ralph Jenkins. Friends and relatives may call at St. Margaret’s Church 925 Center Avenue, Reading on Wednesday December 18 from 9-10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to St. Margaret’s RC Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601 Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019