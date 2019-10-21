Home

Geraldine Fick Obituary
Geraldine C. (Jerry) Fick, 82, of Reading, passed away Sunday, October 20, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Jerry was born in Reading, on July 19, 1937, a daughter of the late Helen (Kozlowski) and Anthony Wasik. She was the widow of Eugene “Jeep” C. Fick. He died September 24, 2019. Jerry was an excellent baker and cook. She was also an avid gardener, and she loved flowers and birds. Jerry also loved her dog, Oliver. Jerry is survived by a daughter, Shelly L. Janiszewski, of Reading; and two sons, Jeffery P. Fick, of W. Reading; and Eugene F, Fick, of Reading. Jerry is also survived by a sister, Debra Eppihimer; and two granddaughters, Sarah E. Janiszewski and Molly C.. Janiszewski. She was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Wasik. A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 25, at Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1501 N 11th St., Reading. Friends may call Friday 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
