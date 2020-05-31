Geraldine Fritzinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine F. Fritzinger, 92, formerly of Shillington, passed away May 28, 2020 at 1:05 AM at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, Luzerne County, PA where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Thomas U. Fritzinger who passed away March 7, 1992. Born in Freeland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward W. and Martha E. (Yeager) Drum. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Shillington. She is survived by her daughter—Karen D. wife of Todd D. Wickel, Downingtown, her sister—Beatrice E. Fritzinger, Drums, PA, her grandchildren—Meredith Wickel, Christopher Wickel, Kevin Wickel, Bethany Quattropani, and her great granddaughters, Danielle and Catherine. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Keith T. Fritzinger in 2007. MamMam, as she was called by her grand and great grandchildren, was a strong courageous woman who was quick to laugh and slow to anger. She was patient and kind with the softest, fluffiest white hair. MamMam always had a story and cookies to share. And those stories, which were actually words of wisdom, will be treasured forever by those that were lucky enough to hear them... “There are no goodbyes for us —you will always be in our hearts.” Memorial service in Freeland Cemetery, Freeland, PA will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of FSLC and hospice for their caring support in her final days. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved