Geraldine F. Fritzinger, 92, formerly of Shillington, passed away May 28, 2020 at 1:05 AM at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums, Luzerne County, PA where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Thomas U. Fritzinger who passed away March 7, 1992. Born in Freeland, PA, she was a daughter of the late Edward W. and Martha E. (Yeager) Drum. She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Shillington. She is survived by her daughter—Karen D. wife of Todd D. Wickel, Downingtown, her sister—Beatrice E. Fritzinger, Drums, PA, her grandchildren—Meredith Wickel, Christopher Wickel, Kevin Wickel, Bethany Quattropani, and her great granddaughters, Danielle and Catherine. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Keith T. Fritzinger in 2007. MamMam, as she was called by her grand and great grandchildren, was a strong courageous woman who was quick to laugh and slow to anger. She was patient and kind with the softest, fluffiest white hair. MamMam always had a story and cookies to share. And those stories, which were actually words of wisdom, will be treasured forever by those that were lucky enough to hear them... “There are no goodbyes for us —you will always be in our hearts.” Memorial service in Freeland Cemetery, Freeland, PA will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of FSLC and hospice for their caring support in her final days. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the family.



