Geraldine M. “Gerrie” Golden, 92, of Shillington, passed away January 22. 2020, at 5:23 p.m., in her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Golden Jr., who passed away August 10, 2006. They were married for 57 years before his passing. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Rudolph) Hardinger. She was a member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, Shillington, where she served as choir director and organist for over 30 years. A 1945 graduate of Wilson High School, she did her “In Training” at the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of the Shillington Lions Club and was awarded the Bing Miller Award. Gerrie was a Bridge Life Master and member for over 50 years of the American Contract Bridge League. When she was raising her children, she was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and an EMT with the Gov. Mifflin Ambulance Assn. She was a Den Mother with the Cub Scout Pack at St. John Baptist Church. She loved playing her baby grand piano, gardening, her dog, Nutmeg, and baseball. Every year her desire was to go down in the dugout and manage the Phillies. Gerrie was a very serving person, the ultimate volunteer with a passion for her church and her family. She is survived by her loving children: Cathleen R. Sellers, Shillington; Charles R. Golden III, husband of Donna, West Chester; Christopher D., husband of Eileen Golden, White Hall, Md.; Collier R. “Cole,” husband of Tammy Golden, Shillington; her siblings, Dolores Nawa, San Pedro, Calif.; David Hardinger, Temple; her nine grandchildren: Jared, Margot, Ryan, Chelsea, Kyle, Nathan, Kenny, Neil, Corey; and her two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Saoirse. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. E. Michael Camilli, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Entombment in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Please remember Gerrie by making a contribution, in lieu of flowers, to the Shillington Lions Club, P.O. Box 153, Shillington, PA 19607. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020