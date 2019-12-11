|
Captain G. “Geraldine” Araminda Houp With loving and sad hearts, we announce the passing of Captain G. “Geraldine” Araminda Houp US Navy –Ret., age 101 of Topton, on December 8, 2019 in her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Oley, on June 10, 1918, the daughter of the late Charles G. and Araminda B. (Mathias) Houp. A lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ Church in Oley, where she served in many roles within the church including consistory member and Women’s Guild member. Geraldine was a graduate of Oley Valley High School class of 1936, Reading Hospital School of Nursing class of 1940 and Indiana University class of 1955. After graduation from Reading Hospital Nursing School she worked at George Washington University Hospital for 2 years and the Navy Nurse Corps for 27 ½ years. Geraldine proudly served through WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam. She retired with the rank of Captain and served in various military hospitals in Japan, Panama, Guam, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Washington D.C., Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Washington and North Carolina. Her last assignment was in St. Albans, NY before retiring in 1969. She was a member of the Indiana University Alumni Association, Reading Hospital Alumni Association, Navy Nurse Corps Association, Sigma Theta Tau Honorary Nursing Association and Pi Lambda Theta. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence M., husband of Ruth (Wegman) Houp of Oley, 16 nieces and nephews and their families. She loved her extended family and they all thought the world of her. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Paul M. Houp, Regina M. Moyer, Catharine V. Houp, Annie C. Wolf and Bessie M. Rapp. A viewing will be held Sunday evening, December 15 from 6-8 pm at the Stitzel Funeral Home, 423 Main Street, Oley and again on Monday morning at Salem United Church of Christ, from 9:30 am until time of the service. Service will be held on Monday, December 16 at 11 am. at Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. Burial will follow the service at the Oley Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memorial fund of Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley 19547. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019