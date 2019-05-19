Geraldine (Witkowski) Jones

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Gerry "Mom" Jones, on May 13, 2019.

A loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She departed us while sleeping peacefully in her residence in Ellenton, Florida, where she lived with her daughter, Lyn Jones and husband, Scott Pearson. She was born in Reading, Pa., and was 82 years young.

Gerry was predeceased by her husband, Leonard P. Jones, also of Reading, Pa.; and son, Chris.

Gerry was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna

Witkowski. She is survived by her daughter, Lyn; and son, Timothy Jones, of Exeter, Pa.; sister, Sylvia Gombar, of Charlotte, N.C.; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are pending. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is serving the family.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on May 19, 2019
